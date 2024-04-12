HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

LKQ Dutch BOND B.V.

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: LKQ Dutch BOND B.V. Guarantor (if any): LKQ Corporation and certain subsidiaries Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 750,000,000 Description: 4.125% due 13th March 2031 Offer price: 99.375 Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe



This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction