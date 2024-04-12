Anzeige
Dow Jones News
12.04.2024 | 10:16
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
12-Apr-2024 / 09:43 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) 
DEALING DATE: 11-Apr-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 132.2773 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 105669 
CODE: C50U LN 
ISIN: LU1681047400 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1681047400 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      C50U LN 
Sequence No.:  315349 
EQS News ID:  1879383 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1879383&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2024 03:43 ET (07:43 GMT)

