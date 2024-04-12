DJ Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 - UCITS ETF Acc (MEUS LN) Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Apr-2024 / 09:43 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 - UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 230.3528 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31628407 CODE: MEUS LN ISIN: LU0908500753 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0908500753 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUS LN Sequence No.: 315326 EQS News ID: 1879337 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 12, 2024 03:43 ET (07:43 GMT)