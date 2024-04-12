

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Exports in the Netherlands decreased for the ninth straight month in February, according to figures published by the statistical office CBS on Friday.



Exports declined 3.6 percent year-on-year in February, faster than the 3.1 percent fall in January.



Exports of petroleum products, machinery, transport equipment, and food and beverages in particular were lower than a year earlier, the agency said.



Data showed that the volume of imports was 4.2 percent lower in February compared to a year ago. This was mainly due to machinery and petroleum products.



According to the CBS Export Radar, conditions for exports were more unfavourable in April than in February.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken