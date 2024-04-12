Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
X-Leak: Jetzt der Mega-Meilenstein - Kurseskalation vorprogrammiert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.04.2024 | 11:18
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bitrue Gears Up for 2024 Bitcoin Halving with Trading Competition

SINGAPORE, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cryptocurrency exchange Bitrue unveiled a new competition available to all users on the platform that comes with a total prize up to $850,000 USDT in a recent X announcement.

Bitrue, BitrueOfficial, Bitrue Logo

The contest is being held in honor of the much anticipated Bitcoin Halving - an event that occurs once every four years to regulate the supply of new BTC entering the digital asset economy, and helps ensure long-term value through scarcity of supply.

The competition will rank traders according to their trading volume on the exchange during the contest period. The competition begins on Thursday April 11th and will continue until the halving event occurs (estimated April 20th). The prizepool will increase according to the number of valid participants in the competition, with the grand prize winner set to take home 25% of the total reward (212,500 USDT). All participating users will have a chance to win prizes regardless of their final rank.

With all eyes on this historic event, Bitrue is thrilled to be able to offer an exciting and rewarding way for its 10 million users to mark the occasion and provide them with an opportunity to earn a life changing amount of money. Interested parties should sign up on the Bitrue exchange now in order to be ready for when the contest goes live on April 11th.

About Bitrue

Launched in July 2018, Bitrue is a diversified digital exchange that supports trading, loans and investments. Bitrue aims to utilize blockchain technology to bring financial opportunities to everybody regardless of their location or financial position. It has offices in Asia and Europe, and continues to develop new features at a rapid speed to fully service the new wave of the digital economy. More information is available at Bitrue's website.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2385358/Bitrue_BitrueOfficial_Bitrue_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bitrue-gears-up-for-2024-bitcoin-halving-with-trading-competition-302115311.html

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.