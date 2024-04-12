Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Holding(s) in Company 12-Apr-2024 / 10:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT plc 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: Name: City and country of registered office (if MPMF Fund Management (Ireland) Limited, as manager of Irish Residential applicable): Properties Sub-Fund 1, a sub-fund of Irish Residential Properties Fund, an umbrella unit trust authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland as a Dublin, Ireland qualifying alternative investment fund pursuant to the Unit Trusts Act, 1990 and any regulations made thereunder 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: CAPREIT LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: April 11, 2024 6. Date on which issuer notified: April 11, 2024 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 11% 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting % of voting rights through Total of Total number rights attached financial both in % of voting to shares (total instruments (9.A + rights of of 9.A) (total of 9.B) issuervii 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 10.99% N/A 10.99% 58,195,124 or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable) 11.3% N/A 11.3% 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares ISIN code (if Direct Indirect Direct Indirect possible) Ordinary 58,195,124 10.99% SUBTOTAL A 58,195,124 10.99% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights instrument datex Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash % of voting instrument datex Conversion settlementxii Number of voting rights rights Period xi SUBTOTAL B.2 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: % of voting rights % of voting rights Total of both if if it equals or is through financial it equals or is Namexv higher than the instruments if it equals higher than the notifiable or is higher than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold threshold MPMF Fund Management (Ireland) Limited, as manager of Irish Residential Properties Sub-Fund 1, a sub-fund of Irish Residential Properties Fund, an umbrella unit trust 10.99% N/A 10.99% authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland as a qualifying alternative investment fund pursuant to the Unit Trusts Act, 1990 and any regulations made thereunder 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at Dublin, Ireland on April 11, 2024.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 Category Code: HOL TIDM: IRES LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 315411 EQS News ID: 1879579 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1879579&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2024 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)