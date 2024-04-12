

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rose sharply on Friday, after having dipped from five-month highs the previous day on concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for a longer period due to stubborn inflationary pressures.



Brent crude futures jumped 1 percent to $90.61 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 1.1 percent at $85.99.



Oil prices pushed higher today as investors pondered the possibility of an attack on Israel by Iran or its proxies.



Following the alleged Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, reports suggest that the top Iranian leadership is planning a retaliatory attack on Israel within the next 48 hours.



It was said that Iran was still weighing the political risks of a direct attack on Israel.



Oil prices also benefited from the OPEC's latest monthly report, which reiterated the cartel's expectations for demand growth this year.



The oil cartel on Thursday said that world oil demand will rise by 2.25 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024 and by 1.85 million bpd in 2025.



