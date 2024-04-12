

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices hit another record high on Friday due to U.S. inflation concerns and heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.



Spot gold jumped 1.1 percent to $2,399.62 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 1.9 percent at $2,416.95.



The safe-haven asset was boosted by simmering Middle East tensions as investors pondered the possibility of an attack on Israel by Iran or its proxies.



Following the alleged Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, reports suggest that the top Iranian leadership is planning a retaliatory attack on Israel within the next 48 hours.



It was said that Iran was still weighing the political risks of a direct attack on Israel.



Concerns over persistent inflation also helped sustain demand for the precious metal. New York Fed President John Williams said during an event Thursday that inflation still has 'a ways' to go to get to 2 percent.



Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said that inflation is heading in the right direction over the longer time frame but is not yet where officials want it to be.



Their Boston counterpart Susan Collins said the latest data 'implies that less easing of policy this year than previously thought may be warranted'.



On Thursday, the U.S. government sold $22 billion of 30-year notes at a higher-than-expected yield following a dip in demand.



