PelicanCorp Showcases High Precision Data Collection at CGA Conference 2024

PelicanCorp Highlights Geolantis.360 Cloud-Based Utility Mapping & Management

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2024 / PelicanCorp, the leader and only truly global provider to the damage prevention industry, returns to the annual Common Ground Alliance (CGA) Conference and Expo. This year's CGA Conference is being held at The Broadmoor resort in Colorado Springs, CO, April 14-18.

The damage prevention industry is experiencing a rapid technology transformation. As the fastest growing damage prevention event in the world, the CGA Conference & Expo is a basecamp to share that evolution. The Expo will feature an immersive experience of robust education, with almost two football fields worth of exhibits and revolutionary technologies.

"PelicanCorp takes pride in sharing our knowledge and experiences about the latest technologies in use around the globe to prevent damage to underground infrastructure. Streamlining workflows while optimizing safety for workers and their communities plays a major factor in the development of new technologies," said Duane Rodgers, CEO, PelicanCorp. "Each year, the CGA Conference brings together senior level executives, decision makers, and key partners from across the industry. It's a premier opportunity to explore and learn the latest damage prevention trends and technologies."

Bob Bishop, Business Development Manager, PelicanCorp, will be a presenter for the panel discussion, The Importance of Complete & Accurate Facility Maps. This panel of professionals from CenterPoint Energy, GridHawk LLC, Vivax-Metrotech, and PelicanCorp will focus on:

The importance of complete and accurate facility maps

How a team of different stakeholder groups can align to deliver the best results

The process of mapping a project while identifying resources used

Data driven damage reduction and processes

"A key goal at PelicanCorp is to make the underground damage prevention processes less complex and time consuming. This can be done with education and the adoption of best-in-class technologies," said Mark Tucker, VP of Marketing, PelicanCorp. "This is why we enjoy engaging with contractors, asset owners, and One Call industry professionals at events like the CGA Conference."

A group of PelicanCorp professionals will be on hand to answer questions and discuss the opportunities presented by the digitalization of high precision underground mapping, data collection, updating data directly from the field in real-time, and the evolution of One Call solutions in North America.

About PelicanCorp

PelicanCorp is the Global Leader in Damage Prevention Solutions built specifically for the protection of essential infrastructure. PelicanCorp connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help industry professionals manage risk and build quality projects-safely, on time, and within budget. PelicanCorp has a diversified business model built on 40 years of experience protecting billions of dollars of global assets. PelicanCorp is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with offices and operations around the globe. Learn more at www.PelicanCorp.com or follow PelicanCorp on LinkedIn.

