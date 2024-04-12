

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation expectations remained unchanged across all horizons and real economic growth for 2024 was marginally lowered, the Survey of Professional Forecasters from the European Central Bank showed on Friday.



Headline inflation is expected to fall to 2.0 percent in both 2025 and 2026 from 2.4 percent in 2024.



Likewise, expectations for core inflation that excludes energy and food were also remained unchanged at 2.6 percent in 2024, 2.1 percent in 2025 and 2.0 percent in 2026.



Longer-term expectations for headline as well as core inflation held steady at 2.0 percent.



Respondents downgraded real economic growth outlook for 2024 to 0.5 percent from 0.6 percent. Meanwhile, the outlook for next year was lifted to 1.4 percent from 1.3 percent and that for 2026 was retained at 1.4 percent.



Longer-term growth expectations remained unchanged at 1.3 percent.



Respondents continued to forecast the jobless rate to increase in 2024, to 6.6 percent, but to decline to 6.5 percent in 2026 and to 6.4 percent in the longer term. The SPF was conducted between March 18 and 21 and 61 responses were received.



