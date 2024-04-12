Anzeige
12.04.2024
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 12

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Date: 12 April 2024

Name of applicant:

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc

Name of scheme:

N/A

Period of return:

From:

13 October 2023

To:

12 April 2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

3,372,644 Ordinary shares

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

-

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

-

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

3,372,644 Ordinary shares

Name of contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

0131 378 0500


