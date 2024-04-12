BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 12

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 11 April 2024 were:

220.30p Capital only

220.49p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 45,211 ordinary shares on 11th April 2024, the Company has 77,704,265 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 22,657,040 shares which are held in Treasury.