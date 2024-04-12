Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 12
Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Block Listing Six Monthly Return
Date: 12 April 2024
Name of applicant:
Global Opportunities Trust plc
Name of scheme:
N/A
Period of return:
From:
13 October 2023
To:
12 April 2024
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
745,830 Ordinary shares
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
-
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
-
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
745,830 Ordinary shares
Name of contact:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:
0131 378 0500