Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2024) - Hiru Corp (OTC Pink: HIRU), www.otchiru.com today announced that Gerald Mounger, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Lapp, Chief Operating Officer, will be stepping down from their positions to make room for a new CEO/COO Management in the mining field shortly. OTC will be updated on a timely basis.

Until the new CEO/COO is announced both executives will downgrade to management in transition and the Co chairman and Secretary will assume these executive roles.

The Company has already commenced its search for a new mining CEO. Some of the candidates being courted are affiliated with NASDAQ Biofuel and Nickel 1 to 3 billion mining type projects. Details are being worked out as plans include HIRU to be a hybrid to these projects.

As Hiru Corp looks toward the future, the company's search for a new Chief Executive Officer role will be to lead its mining operations. The ideal candidate will possess extensive experience in the mining sector and demonstrate strong leadership qualities. "We are committed to maintaining the momentum and success that Hiru Corp has achieved," the spokesperson added. "As we embark on this search for a new CEO, we remain focused on delivering value to our shareholders and stakeholders. In our Jan 2024 acquisition of the logistics business, we issued 1 billion restricted shares that had certain claw back provisions and milestones attached to the transaction. Unfortunately, or fortunately (depending on one's point of view) although 100% of current HIRU revenue is derived from the logistics side of the business, the thresholds were not met by the logistics business Seller.

HIRU is engaged in vigorous discussions and expects to recover between a significant number of shares (estimated 400 million to 600 million shares) in the claw back. These shares will be returned to the HIRU Company treasury.

About Hiru Corporation

HIRU is a holding Company (The Company) holds interest in 3 operating enterprises.

Mining Business in Africa Gold Trading / Processing (United Arab Emirates (Dubai) Freight & Warehouse services with 2 company-owned physical locations in FL and CA.

The Company also has a codeshare type of agreement to utilize up to other POP (Point of Presence) locations throughout USA and Canada with over 25 FBA capabilities. The Company also has a well-developed water package infrastructure and an operating water packing division. The water division is currently in a diversification mode & being made available for sale to a qualified buyer / operator. See OTC Filings 3-4-24 (OTC Pink: HIRU) Supplemental filing Business Alignment

Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

