

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The ECB's firm hints of an early rate cut and the Fed's hesitance to commence easing, both swayed market sentiment across markets. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East also weighed on investor sentiment.



Meanwhile, data showed the U.K. economy growing on expected lines in February and China's trade surplus falling below expectations in March.



The CME FedWatch tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders now shows a probability of 24 percent for a rate cut in June versus 53 percent a week earlier and 69 percent a month earlier.



Wall Street Futures reflect minor losses. Major European benchmarks are trading in positive territory amidst dovish hints by the ECB. Asian shares mostly declined.



Dollar Index jumped. Bond yields mostly eased. Oil prices spiked on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Safe-haven demand lifted Gold to a fresh record high. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.



Here is a glance of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,354.00, down 0.27% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,175.60, down 0.45% Germany's DAX at 18,108.85, up 0.89% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,014.71, up 1.15% France's CAC 40 at 8,091.56, up 0.85% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,005.45, up 0.78% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,567.00, up 0.31% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,788.10, down 0.33% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,019.47, down 0.49% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,721.69, down 2.18%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0652, down 0.67% GBP/USD at 1.2480, down 0.56% USD/JPY at 153.32, up 0.04% AUD/USD at 0.6492, down 0.67% USD/CAD at 1.3746, up 0.42% Dollar Index at 105.87, up 0.56%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.543%, down 0.72% Germany at 2.3850%, down 3.71% France at 2.877%, down 3.39% U.K. at 4.1970%, down 0.19% Japan at 0.844%, down 1.97%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $90.85, up 1.24%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $86.19, up 1.38%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,417.00, up 1.87%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $70,705.52, down 0.06% Ethereum at $3,516.78, down 1.63% BNB at $625.02, up 4.29% Solana at $172.02, down 0.86% XRP at $0.6094, down 1.07%.



