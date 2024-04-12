The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 12
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 11 April 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 11 April 2024 92.39p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 90.63p per ordinary share
12 April 2024
