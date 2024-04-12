Anzeige
PR Newswire
12.04.2024 | 15:06
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2024

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 12

Pacific Assets Trust plc

(the "Company")

12 April 2024

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2024

Pacific Assets Trust plc's Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2024 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.pacific-assets.co.uk.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3709 8734


