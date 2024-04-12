M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Director Declaration

DJ Director Declaration

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Director Declaration 12-Apr-2024 / 13:35 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 April 2024 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc ("the Company") Director Declaration In accordance with LR 9.6.14 R the Company has been informed that Ms Jane Routledge, an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited with effect from the conclusion of abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited's Annual General Meeting to be held on 8 May 2024. All enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 07936 332 503 Link Company Matters Limited Company Secretary

