Freitag, 12.04.2024
X-Leak: Jetzt der Mega-Meilenstein - Kurseskalation vorprogrammiert?
12.04.2024 | 15:07
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Director Declaration

DJ Director Declaration 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Director Declaration 
12-Apr-2024 / 13:35 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
12 April 2024 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc ("the Company") 
 
Director Declaration 
 
 
In accordance with LR 9.6.14 R the Company has been informed that Ms Jane Routledge, an Independent Non-Executive 
Director of the Company, has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited 
with effect from the conclusion of abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited's Annual General Meeting to be held on 8 May 2024. 
 
 
 
All enquiries: 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
                    07936 332 503 
Link Company Matters Limited 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  315412 
EQS News ID:  1879667 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1879667&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2024 08:35 ET (12:35 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
