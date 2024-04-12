Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 12
[12.04.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.04.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|10,990,452.00
|USD
|0
|74,277,435.73
|6.7584
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.04.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,413,070.00
|EUR
|0
|19,661,729.81
|5.7607
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.04.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|130,181.00
|GBP
|0
|1,182,213.04
|9.0813
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|12.04.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|671,595.00
|GBP
|0
|5,241,955.26
|7.8052