PHSC Plc - Update re: Director's Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 12

12 April 2024

PHSC PLC

("PHSC" or the "Company")

Update re: Director's Shareholding

PHSC (AIM: PHSC), a leading provider of health, safety, hygiene and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, has been informed that the current shareholding of Stephen King (Chairman and CEO) consists of 2,018,253 ordinary shares of 10p each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares").

Accordingly, his previously disclosed shareholding position on 2 April 2024 was overstated by 197,649 Ordinary Shares. It has been determined that such overstatement is principally due to a series of historic, low value, share sales between 21 January 2010 and 31 March 2016, undertaken on Mr King's behalf in connection with his personal long term retirement planning which were not previously notified due to an administrative oversight. Full details of these disposals are set out in the following table:

Date of Sale Number of Ordinary Shares Price Per Ordinary Share (pence) Gross Consideration(£) 21.01.10 5,000 18.55 927.50 07.04.10 5,949 18.30 1,088.67 03.09.10 10,910 21.50 2,345.65 06.09.10 10,000 21.00 2,100.00 15.10.10 13,801 18.00 2,484.18 20.10.10 7,000 17.00 1,190.00 21.10.10 5,000 17.00 850.00 27.10.10 13,000 17.00 2,210.00 11.01.11 10,000 14.525 1,452.50 19.01.11 10,000 15.00 1,500.00 26.01.11 10,000 15.00 1,500.00 08.02.11 18,947 16.275 3,083.62 09.08.12 6,176 22.40 1,383.42 17.08.12 15,000 24.50 3,675.00 20.12.12 7,142 23.00 1,642.66 20.05.13 6,738 26.00 1,751.88 30.03.16 18,000 24.27 4,369.00 31.03.16 25,000 23.375 5,843.75

Mr King's current shareholding of 2,018,253 Ordinary Shares comprises 1,945,902 Ordinary Shares held in his SIPP, 32,500 Ordinary Shares held in nominee accounts outside of his SIPP and 39,851 Ordinary Shares held in the name of his spouse representing, in aggregate, 19.63 percent. of the Company's current issued share capital.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended by virtue of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019.