Freitag, 12.04.2024
X-Leak: Jetzt der Mega-Meilenstein - Kurseskalation vorprogrammiert?
ACCESSWIRE
12.04.2024 | 17:26
Delmarva Power Inspires Eastern Shore Students With Junior Achievement

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2024 / We recently participated in Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore's "Inspire" event, which drew over 4,000 8th-grade students across Maryland's Eastern Shore. The event aimed to introduce students to various career opportunities, where our employees' provided insights into careers within the utility industry. Students engaged in hands-on activities, such as exploring our drones, practicing line-worker precision and boarding one of our bucket trucks.

We have proudly partnered with Junior Achievement for more than a decade and have positively impacted thousands of local children by fostering financial literacy, entrepreneurial skills and a deeper understanding of the energy industry's role in the region. This reflects our commitment to delivering more than energy in the communities we serve.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Delmarva Power on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Delmarva Power
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/delmarva-power
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Delmarva Power



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
