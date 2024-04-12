Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2024) - Purebread, a subsidiary of Coho Collective Kitchens Inc. (TSXV: COHO) ("Coho" or the "Company"), a leading player in the culinary industry, is excited to announce winning Best Quick Serve Restaurant Concept in the Large Airport Division at the recent Airport Experience Conference in Dallas, Texas.

The AXN category, won by Purebread, is for quick-service concepts that offer top-quality experiences for travelers efficiently. It encompasses national, regional, or proprietary brands.

"Winning the Best QSR Concept at the 2024 Airport Experience News Awards marks a pivotal moment for Purebread Bakery," says CEO Andrew Barnes. "This recognition underscores our excellence and opens avenues for growth and expansion to meet the surging demand. It's a clear sign of our potential to elevate the travel experience through our commitment to quality and service, promising an exciting future ahead.

"Purebread's partnership with Vancouver International Airport (YVR) significantly enhances our award-winning service, marking a key step in our expansion strategy. This collaboration allows us to showcase our commitment to quality and innovation in one of Canada's busiest airports, reaching a broader audience. It's a prime example of how we're advancing the travel experience and highlights the strategic importance of our presence in airports like YVR for future growth."

"We congratulate Purebread on its win at the Airport Experience Conference," says Tamara Vrooman,President & CEO at Vancouver International Airport. "Our goal is to provide unique, local concepts and dining options to elevate the travel experience and Purebread is a perfect illustration of achieving that goal. We are proud of our partnership with Purebread and their award-winning space at YVR, where employees and travellers of all kinds can enjoy the beautiful items served by this beloved B.C. brand."

For more than a decade, the airport concessions industry has chosen the Airport Experience® Conference as the annual must-attend event. Airport executives, commercial property managers, CEOs, concession decision-makers, business development directors and more converge each year to do business and keep current with the trends.

About Coho Collective Kitchens Inc.

Coho soon to be recognized under its new name Purebread Brands Inc., (news release, April 8, 2024), is a growing force in commercial real estate and food technology, operating fast-casual cafes, bakeries, and shared-kitchen facilities. Coho is committed to making a positive impact on the communities it serves.

For more information, please visit www.cohocollectivekitchens.com.

Contact:

Andrew Barnes, Chief Executive Officer

Coho Collective Kitchens

andrew@cohocommissary.com

(778) 877-6513

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflect management's current expectations regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, forward-looking statements with respect to plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance.

Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although the Company's management believes that the assumptions made (and the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements) are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements referenced herein will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but instead reflect the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include: reliance on key personnel, protection of our intellectual property rights, competition, a failure to establish additional locations, disruption at our facilities, government regulation of the virtual kitchen industry, the price of raw materials, consumer trends, climate change, cybersecurity, food safety and consumer health, brand value, internet search algorithms, reputation risk, risks associated with leasing commercial and retail space, effect of service and facility innovation, failure to retain current members and/or recruit new members, litigation risk, failure to meet expectations of our values & metrics, risks associated with acquisitions, management of growth, a history of losses, negative cash flow, additional funding requirements and risks, dividend risk, increased costs of being a publicly traded company, global economic risk, and share price volatility risk.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates should change, except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect results is included in the documents that may be filed from time to time with Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company.

For a more detailed discussion of certain of these risk factors, see the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent MD&A, available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/205199

SOURCE: Coho Collective Kitchens Inc.