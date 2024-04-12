Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
X-Leak: Jetzt der Mega-Meilenstein - Kurseskalation vorprogrammiert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.04.2024 | 18:12
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Beijing HyperStrong Technology Co., Ltd.: HyperStrong Ranked in BNEF Energy Storage Tier 1 List

BEIJING, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BloombergNEF (BNEF), a globally renowned research institute, released its Tier 1 list of energy storage manufacturers for the second quarter of 2024. HyperStrong secures a position on the list, as a testament to the wide recognition of its years of technological expertise, outstanding delivery capabilities, and strong bankability.


BNEF has developed a tiering system for battery cell makers and system integrators. Based on bankability as evidenced by deployment, the system is designed to create a transparent differentiation between the hundreds of stationary energy storage manufacturers in the market. This list consists of the energy storage manufacturers meeting the BNEF Tier 1 criteria as of Q2 2024.

Speaking on this global recognition, Dr. Jianhui Zhang, CEO of HyperStrong said, "Being recognized as a Tier 1 manufacturer by BloombergNEF not only underscores our years of commitment to quality and innovation, but also reinforces our position at the forefront of the energy storage industry. It is also a significant endorsement of our ability to meet the highest standards of project bankability and operational excellence, as well as a reflection of the trust our customers place in us to deliver best-in-class and reliable energy storage solutions "

About HyperStrong

Beijing HyperStrong Technology Co., Ltd. ("HyperStrong") is a leading energy storage system integrator and service provider. With over 12 years of R&D and experience garnered through more than 300 projects and over 15GWh of deployment, HyperStrong offers a full portfolio of energy storage products as well as one-stop solutions for clients ranging from thermal power and renewable power generation to C&I and residential users. Having built four smart manufacturing bases, two R&D centers, a testing lab and a global marketing center, HyperStrong empowers clients worldwide to achieve their energy transition and carbon neutrality goals.

According to a report unveiled by S&P Global, HyperStrong is ranked one of the top 5 energy storage system integrators worldwide in terms of project scale as of July 2023.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2347342/HyperStrong_updated_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyperstrong-ranked-in-bnef-energy-storage-tier-1-list-302115545.html

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.