Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
X-Leak: Jetzt der Mega-Meilenstein - Kurseskalation vorprogrammiert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
12.04.24
17:32 Uhr
11,975 Euro
-0,100
-0,83 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,74012,04022:33
11,82511,92522:00
ACCESSWIRE
12.04.2024 | 22:26
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial: I'm Breaking New Ground at CNH - Peter Meedendorp

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2024 / CNH Industrial (CNH) has developed its I'm Breaking New Ground series to recognize organizations and individuals who are committed to making a difference. The next voice of I'm Breaking New Ground is Peter Meedendorp. Together with the President of CEJA Young Farmers, CNH explores the challenges in this sector, supporting the organization's international commitment to the future of agriculture.

Follow CNH's YouTube Channel to discover more of these projects, as the company and the individuals they highlight continue Breaking New Ground.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.