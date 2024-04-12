CNH Industrial: I'm Breaking New Ground at CNH - Peter Meedendorp

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2024 / CNH Industrial (CNH) has developed its I'm Breaking New Ground series to recognize organizations and individuals who are committed to making a difference. The next voice of I'm Breaking New Ground is Peter Meedendorp. Together with the President of CEJA Young Farmers, CNH explores the challenges in this sector, supporting the organization's international commitment to the future of agriculture.

Follow CNH's YouTube Channel to discover more of these projects, as the company and the individuals they highlight continue Breaking New Ground.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH Industrial

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View the original press release on accesswire.com