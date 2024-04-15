

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release February figures for core machinery orders, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In January, core machinery orders were down 1.7 percent on month and 10.9 percent on year.



South Korea is scheduled to provide preliminary April figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In March, imports were down 12.3 percent on year and exports rose an annual 3.1 percent for a trade surplus of $4.28 billion.



Finally, the markets in Indonesia (Eid-ul-Fitr) and Thailand (Songkran Festival) are closed on Monday; Indonesia returns to action on Tuesday, while Thailand is back on Wednesday.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken