

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production from the euro area is due on Monday, headlining a very light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway releases foreign trade data for March. The surplus totalled NOK 51.8 billion in February.



At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office is scheduled to publish Swiss producer and import prices for March.



At 4.00 am ET, final inflation figures are due from Poland. The preliminary estimate showed that inflation eased to 1.9 percent in March from 2.8 percent in February.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to issue euro area industrial production for February. Economists expect production to grow 0.8 percent on month, reversing a 3.2 percent fall in January.



