Capital for Colleagues Plc - Quarterly Investment Update
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 15
Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: Aquis / Sector: Financials
15 April 2024
CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')
QUARTERLY INVESTMENT UPDATE
Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, announces an investment update in respect of the quarter ended 29 February 2024.
Key Statistics for the quarter:
- Portfolio comprised of 15 unquoted EOBs at the end of the quarter (30 November 2023: 14)
- Net Asset Value ('NAV') of £16,147,944 (30 November 2023: £15,103,155)
- NAV per share has increased to 87.32 pence in the quarter (30 November 2023: 81.67 pence per share)
Key Developments in the quarter:
- The Company led a £1.5 million investment round into a new investee company, Rapid Retail Limited ('Rapid Retail'), which designs, sells, refurbishes and rents portable shops, retail kiosks and retail merchandising units (RMUs). Capital for Colleagues invested a total of £0.5 million into Rapid Retail, alongside a private investment company controlled by Bill Ainscough, a non-executive Director of C4C.
- During the period, C4C also made follow on loans of £392,600 to five investee companies to support their working capital requirements.
As at 29 February 2024, the Company had cash balances of £686,179. The Company has no debt.
Further information on the Company's investment portfolio is set out below.
UNQUOTED INVESTMENTS
As at 29 February 2024, the Company's portfolio of unquoted investments was valued at £15,632,631 andcomprised 15 companies operating across a range of sectors, as set out below:
Industrials (value: £6,787,887; 43.42% of Portfolio)
Construction & Materials
Ecomerchant Natural Building Materials Limited
Carpenter Oak Group Limited
TPS Investment Holdings Limited
Industrial Transportation
Place 2 Place Logistics Limited
Support Services
Hire and Supplies Limited
Flow Control Company Limited
The Security Awareness Group Limited
Rapid Retail Limited
Engineering
Morris Commercial Limited
Leisure & Travel (value: £560,422; 3.59% of Portfolio)
Recreational Services
The Real Outdoor Xperience Limited
Media (value: £479,056; 3.06% of Portfolio)
Exhibition Centres
The Homebuilding Centre (Holdings) Limited
Technology (value: £7,805,266; 49.93% of Portfolio)
Software & Computer Services
EO MSP Holdings Limited
Bright Ascension Limited
Computer Application Services Limited
Craft Prospect Limited
The loans and investments made by the Company to or in unquoted EOBs are aimed at delivering equity-like returns. Each loan or investment is tailored to the individual investee company's operating performance and specific working capital needs.
The Directors believe that the unquoted EOBs in the Company's portfolio currently generate total turnover of around £49.7 million (£47.1 million) per annum and support approximately 335 (345) jobs.
Total Unquoted Investments (including short-term loans) as at 29 February 2024
Cost: £10,316,366
Valuation (including capitalised costs): £15,632,631
BASIS OF VALUATION
Each of the unquoted investments is included at the Directors' assessment of fair value, in accordance with International Private Equity and Venture Capital Guidelines.
Account is taken of any potential taxation liability in respect of the increase in value of investments on a quarterly basis.
