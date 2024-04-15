

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen fell to nearly a 34-year low of 153.86 against the U.S. dollar, from Friday's closing value of 153.28.



Against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen slid to 163.92, 191.77 and 168.33 from last week's closing quotes of 163.12, 190.80 and 167.63, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged down to 99.81, 91.54 and 111.85 from Friday's closing quotes of 99.02, 90.99 and 111.26, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 154.00 against the greenback, 166.00 against the euro, 194.00 against the pound, 171.00 against the franc, 101.00 against the aussie, 94.00 against the kiwi and 113.00 against the loonie.



