REMINDER: Public Offering of UAB Metanira bonds - via Bond Auction

Up to 6 055 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Lithuania and Latvia. Investors in Lithuania and Latvia can purchase up to 6 055 bonds with a nominal value of EUR 1 000 and an annual fixed interest rate of 10,0%. The purchase price per bond is EUR 1013.6111 (101,36111%). Essential terms of the offering: -- The offering period during which the bonds can be subscribed (subscription process) starts on April 05, 2024 at 09:00 EEST and ends on April 19, 2024 at 15:30 EEST as follows: April 05 - April 18, 2024 from 09:00 until 16:00 (EEST) April 19, 2024 from 09:00 until 15:30 (EEST). Settlement date: April 24, 2024. -- Retail investor wishing to submit a subscription order must contact their brokerage company. -- Market: VSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system) -- Order book: MTRIPO (ISIN code: LT0000408833 ) -- All Nasdaq Vilnius Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the offering by submitting orders on their own account or on behalf of their clients Auction rules and information document are available as attachments. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 525 31462 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1212310