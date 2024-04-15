Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
15.04.24
08:05 Uhr
1,616 Euro
-0,006
-0,37 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6181,67009:11
Dow Jones News
15.04.2024 | 08:31
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
15-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
Cairn Homes plc 
Director / PDMR Shareholding Notification 
Dublin / London, 15 April 2024: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn" or the "Company"), confirms that the following long term 
incentive awards were granted by the Remuneration Committee on 10 April 2024. 
The table below sets out the awards granted under Cairn Homes' 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan ("2024 LTIP"): 
Director/ PDMR Role           No. of Shares Awarded 
Michael Stanley Chief Executive Officer 401,448 
Richard Ball  Chief Financial Officer 472,292 
Tara Grimley  Company Secretary    94,458

Moreover, the below award granted by the Remuneration Committee to the CEO, on 10 April 2024, represents the second and final award under the terms of the Stretch CEO LTIP: 

Director/ PDMR Role           No. of Shares Awarded 
Michael Stanley Chief Executive Officer 3,158,844

The shares granted under the 2024 LTIP were based on the closing price on Euronext Dublin on 9 April 2024, the dealing day immediately preceding the date of grant. The number of shares granted under the Stretch CEO LTIP in FY 2024 is in line with the number of shares granted in FY 2023, as set out in the terms of the Stretch CEO LTIP.

The terms and the associated metrics and targets for each of the 2024 LTIP award and the Stretch CEO LTIP have been disclosed in the Company's 2023 annual report. Further detail regarding the ESG metrics in the 2024 LTIP have been published on the Company's website.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
                Michael Stanley 
 
a)      Name 
 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                Chief Executive Officer / PDMR 
 
a)      Position/status 
 
 
                Initial notification 
       Initial 
b)      Notification 
       Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                Cairn Homes plc 
a)      Name 
 
                635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each 
       Description of 
       the financial 
       instrument,   ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument 
       Identification 
       code 
 
 
                Conditional grant of awards pursuant to the rules of the Cairn Homes plc Long Term 
                Incentive Plan, under which shares are granted in the form of a provisional allocation 
b)      Nature of the  of shares, for which no exercise price is payable. The delivery of the shares is 
       transaction   subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules. 
 
 
                Price(s)      Volume(s) 
                Nil Consideration 401,448 
c)      Price(s) and

Aggregated

information Not applicable - single transaction

d) - Aggregated

volume

- Price

10 April 2024

Date of the

e) transaction

Outside a trading venue

Place of the

f) transaction

N/A

Additional

g) Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
                Richard Ball 
 
a)      Name 
 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                Chief Financial Officer / PDMR 
 
a)      Position/status 
 
 
                Initial notification 
       Initial 
b)      Notification 
       Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                Cairn Homes plc 
a)      Name 
 
                635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each 
       Description of 
       the financial 
       instrument,   ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument 
       Identification 
       code 
 
 
                Conditional grant of awards pursuant to the rules of the Cairn Homes plc Long Term 
                Incentive Plan, under which shares are granted in the form of a provisional allocation 
b)      Nature of the  of shares, for which no exercise price is payable. The delivery of the shares is 
       transaction   subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules. 
 
 
                Price(s)      Volume(s) 
                Nil Consideration 472,292 
c)      Price(s) and

Aggregated

information Not applicable - single transaction

d) - Aggregated

volume

- Price

10 April 2024

Date of the

e) transaction

Outside a trading venue

Place of the

f) transaction

N/A

Additional

g) Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
                Tara Grimley 
 
a)      Name 
 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                Company Secretary / PDMR 
 
a)      Position/status 
 
 
                Initial notification 
       Initial 
b)      Notification 
       Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                Cairn Homes plc 
a)      Name 
 
                635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each 
       Description of 
       the financial 
       instrument,   ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument 
       Identification 
       code 
 
 
                Conditional grant of awards pursuant to the rules of the Cairn Homes plc Long Term 
                Incentive Plan, under which shares are granted in the form of a provisional allocation 
b)      Nature of the  of shares, for which no exercise price is payable. The delivery of the shares is 
       transaction   subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules. 
 
 
                Price(s)      Volume(s) 
                Nil Consideration 94,458 
c)      Price(s) and

Aggregated

information Not applicable - single transaction

d) - Aggregated

volume

- Price

10 April 2024

Date of the

e) transaction

Outside a trading venue

Place of the

f) transaction

N/A

Additional

g) Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.