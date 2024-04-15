

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Recruitment agency PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) reported Monday that its total first-quarter gross profit dropped 16.4 percent to 219.7 million pounds from last year's 263 million pounds. Gross profit fell 12.8 percent on a constant currency basis.



Permanent gross profit declined 18.6 percent from last year to 159.7 million pounds, and Temporary gross profit declined 10 percent.



In the quarter, gross profit from EMEA was down 15.4 percent to 123.3 million euros, Americas fell 12.6 percent, Asia Pacific dropped 22 percent, and UK was down 19.2 percent.



Nicholas Kirk, Chief Executive Officer, PageGroup, said, 'The slower end to Q4 2023 continued into Q1 2024, particularly within Continental Europe. Overall, activity levels remain strong, however we experienced a slight deterioration in job flow towards the end of the quarter. .. While we anticipate a period of low confidence levels, based on our current outlook, we intend to hold fee earner headcount broadly at existing levels to ensure we are well placed to take advantage of opportunities as sentiment and confidence improve.'



The company plans to release its second-quarter results on July 10.



