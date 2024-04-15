INDIGO GROUP (ex GROUPE INFRA PARK): Indigo Group signed an agreement to acquire the Transdev Group's on-street activities in France

La Défense, April 15, 2024

Indigo Group signed an agreement to acquire the Transdev Group's on-street activities in France

Indigo Group, the world expert in parking and urban mobility solutions, has recently signed an agreement with Transdev Group to acquire its on-street parking activities in France, namely Transdev Park Voirie (TPV) and its 70% stake in CSV, held alongside the Egis group, both operated under the Moovia brand. The entire portfolio comprises 35 contracts in France and generated nearly 21 million of euros of revenues in 2023.

In France, Indigo Group already operates 78 on-street contracts on behalf of 80 cities. The geographical complementarity of the contract's portfolio, the addition of operational and commercial expertise, the shared culture of excellence, will create significant synergies, and the combined new structure will offer to the 264 new employees welcomed by Indigo Group new career prospects and professional mobility.

These acquisitions are fully aligned with Indigo Group's strategy to consolidate its activities across the entire value chain of on-street management, as a tool for organizing and regulating flows and sharing public space: enforcement, maintenance of parking meters, management of right holders and claims, mobile payment via its universal digital tool (in off-street and on-street) Indigo Neo, as well as the management of spaces for new urban regulations (Low Emission Zone - Limited Traffic Zone).

In particular, Indigo Group aims to position itself as a privileged partner of the City of Paris on mobility and regulation-related matters, notably through the CSV company, which operates parking control in 12 of the 20 Parisian districts.

Now associated within this structure, Indigo and Egis intend to expand their partnership, particularly to future projects for regulating flows and access to city centers in major European metropolises.

The completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions, including those related to the information and consultation processes of the Employee Representative Bodies and the authorization of client municipalities.

Indigo Group

Analyst / Investor contact: Press contact: Mathieu Barnavon Bruno Tallent ir@group-indigo.com bruno.tallent@group-indigo.com



About Indigo Group S.A.

The Indigo Group, which owns nearly 100% of Indigo Infra, Indigo Neo and INDIGO®weel, is a global player in parking and urban mobility, managing more than 1.4 million parking spaces and their associated services in 9 countries.

Indigo Group is indirectly 49.2% owned by Crédit Agricole Assurances, 34.3% owned by Vauban Infrastructure Partners and 14.9% owned by MR Infrastructure Investment GmbH (MEAG), and held 0.2% of its own shares in treasury, with the Group's management owning the remainder of the shares.

www.group-indigo.com

Notice

The information contained herein has been included in good faith but is intended for general information purposes only. All reasonable precautions have been taken to ensure that the information contained herein is not false or misleading. It should not be relied upon for any specific purpose and no representation or warranty is made as to its accuracy or completeness. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information about Indigo Group S.A. (the "Company") published on its website at www.group-indigo.com.

This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities. Its preparation does not constitute a recommendation regarding securities. Nothing in this document may be used as the basis for entering into a contract or agreement.

This document may contain objectives and forward-looking statements concerning the Company's financial condition, results of operations, business activities and expansion strategy. Although based on reasonable assumptions, these objectives and statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including factors not presently known to the Company or that it does not currently consider material, and there can be no assurance that the anticipated events will occur or that the stated objectives will be achieved. All forward-looking statements are the current expectations of the Company's management regarding future events and are subject to several factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The information is current only as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additional information about the factors and risks that could affect the Company's financial results is included in the documents filed by the Group with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and available on its website at www.group-indigo.com.

Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, officers or employees shall be liable for any loss, damage or expense arising out of access to or use of this document, including, without limitation, any lost profits, indirect, incidental, or consequential loss.

No part of this document may be sold or distributed for commercial purposes or modified.

