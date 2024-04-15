Anzeige
Montag, 15.04.2024
Im Fokus der Anleger: InnoCan Pharma vor entscheidendem Meilenstein!
15.04.2024 | 09:18
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 15

[15.04.24]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

12.04.24

IE00BN4GXL63

18,543,600.00

EUR

0

171,359,915.59

9.2409

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

12.04.24

IE00BN4GXM70

10,080.00

SEK

0

939,277.79

93.1823

Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

12.04.24

IE00BMQ5Y557

186,600.00

EUR

0

19,849,357.48

106.3738

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

12.04.24

IE00BMDWWS85

47,642.00

USD

0

5,252,356.57

110.2463

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

12.04.24

IE00BN0T9H70

37,639.00

GBP

0

4,047,568.58

107.5366

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

12.04.24

IE00BKX90X67

40,411.00

EUR

0

4,181,190.81

103.4667

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

12.04.24

IE00BKX90W50

27,839.00

CHF

0

2,670,833.81

95.9386

Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

12.04.24

IE000V6NHO66

5,337,618.00

EUR

0

52,369,864.34

9.8115

Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

12.04.24

IE000L1I4R94

1,655,163.00

USD

0

17,049,157.35

10.3006

Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

12.04.24

IE000LJG9WK1

675,740.00

GBP

0

6,835,283.67

10.1153

Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

12.04.24

IE000JL9SV51

1,618,514.00

USD

0

16,866,782.04

10.4212

Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

12.04.24

IE000BQ3SE47

4,120,550.00

SEK

0

427,027,274.79

103.6336

Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

12.04.24

IE000LSFKN16

8,000.00

GBP

0

83,246.23

10.406

Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

12.04.24

IE000LH4DDC2

66,650.00

EUR

0

684,902.40

10.2761

Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

12.04.24

IE000WXLHR76

1,889,910.00

EUR

0

19,314,801.95

10.22

Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

12.04.24

IE000P7C7930

27,990.00

GBP

0

286,846.18

10.2482

Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

12.04.24

IE000061JZE2

60,000.00

USD

0

609,594.94

10.1599


