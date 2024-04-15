Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has appointed Louis du Ché to the additional role of Country Manager, France. He is currently Country Manager, Belgium.

"Louis has been instrumental in establishing our stellar team and growing our presence in Belgium," said Alessandro Cerase, Head of Europe, BHSI. "I am pleased to have him also lead our team in France as we further expand our business and bring the industry-leading service and financial strength of BHSI to more customers and business partners in this key market."

Louis has more than 15 years of insurance industry experience. He joined BHSI in 2019 as Head of Property, France, and was named Country Manager, Belgium, in 2022. He is based in France and can be reached at louis.duche@bhspecialty.com.

