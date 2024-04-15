DJ Amundi MSCI Europe PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc (EABE LN) Amundi MSCI Europe PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Apr-2024 / 09:21 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 75.2529 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1328036 CODE: EABE LN ISIN: LU2130768844 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2130768844 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EABE LN Sequence No.: 315577 EQS News ID: 1880205 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 15, 2024 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)