Toluna, the leading global insights technology and panel provider, today announced two key appointments to its executive leadership team. Lucia Moir has been named Chief Operations Officer, effective May 1, 2024, and Priyanka Sarkar has been promoted to Chief Research Officer.

As Chief Operations Officer, Lucia will lead the operations and project management teams, maintaining a key focus on the integration of people, processes, and systems as part of the company's integration with MetrixLab. Lucia is a strategic leader with a unique blend of client service and operational expertise, as well as a strong commercial mindset. Most recently, she served as Senior Director of Transformation and Research Centers at Kantar. In this role, she was responsible for global transformation projects, such as process improvement and service delivery model optimization, as well as management of all European hubs.

"I am really excited to be joining such a dynamic and forward-thinking organization like Toluna, particularly at this point in the company's growth," said Moir. "I had the pleasure of meeting with the executive leadership team, and their vision and ambition were instrumental in my decision. With years of experience in transformation and a passion for helping people navigate change, I look forward to contributing to the collective success of this talented team."

As Chief Research Officer, Priyanka will lead Toluna's global research, client service, and customer success teams. Priyanka joined Toluna in 2023 following the acquisition of MetrixLab and has served as Regional Head of Research and Client Services, Europe for the combined organization. She first joined MetrixLab in 2011 and held numerous country and regional leadership roles in the research organization, demonstrating her commitment to the success of both her clients and teams.

"Having grown within the organization, I have a keen understanding of what it takes to build, grow, and lead high-performing teams that deliver consistent commercial success," said Sarkar. "Over the last several months, I have collaborated with the wider Toluna team, and I see a wealth of opportunities ahead of us. I'm extremely enthusiastic and driven to unlock our next phase of growth through the seamless integration of great talent and technology."

"I'm thrilled to have Lucia and Priyanka joining our executive leadership team at this juncture in our company's growth," added Frédéric-Charles Petit, CEO of Toluna. "Priyanka has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, understanding of our industry, and strategic vision. I'm confident she will lead us into the next phase of growth and success. Likewise, Lucia's multi-faceted expertise will be extremely valuable as we combine the best of both MetrixLab and Toluna and harness the game-changing potential of AI and machine learning to transform our operations. I look forward to working with both as we fulfill our mission to deliver trailblazing insights that grow clients' businesses."

About Toluna

Toluna empowers leading brands and agencies to conduct research without limits by unifying the best of technology, the best of research science, the best of global panel, and made-to-measure service to scale your business.

Toluna is powered by 2650 employees worldwide, delivering critical insights in over 90 markets to many of the world's most renowned brands and agencies. Together, we strive to push the field of market research toward a better tomorrow.

About MetrixLab

MetrixLab is a fast-growing global market research and insights company that is challenging the status quo of insights. By blending evolving technology with passionate experts, MetrixLab helps global and local brands to drive more impact, and forges partnerships to drive sustainably equitable growth. From creative testing to brand tracking, and packaging to e-commerce optimization, MetrixLab's range of solution suites adapts to fit all types of budgets, timelines, and business needs. MetrixLab is a proud partner to more than half of the world's top 100 brands.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240415059438/en/

Contacts:

Rob Patterson

Rob.Patterson@Toluna.com