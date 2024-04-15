DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist (U10G LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Apr-2024 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 101.9001 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2710427 CODE: U10G LN ISIN: LU1407890620 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407890620 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U10G LN Sequence No.: 315613 EQS News ID: 1880293 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 15, 2024 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)