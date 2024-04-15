DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Total voting rights

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Total voting rights 15-Apr-2024 / 09:15 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") Total voting rights Further to the announcement on 18 March 2024 of the declaration of a dividend in respect of all of the outstanding arrears of dividend on the group's 9 per cent cumulative preference shares (the "preference shares"), REA today confirms that payment of such dividend was made in full on 15 April 2024. Accordingly, there are no longer arrears of dividend outstanding on the preference shares and, pursuant to their terms, the preference shares no longer carry rights to vote at general meetings of the company. Pursuant to DTR 5.6.1, the issued share capital of the company currently comprises 43,963,529 ordinary shares of 25p each (of which 132,500 are held as treasury shares) and 72,000,000 preference shares of GBP1 each. Shares held by the company in treasury do not carry voting rights and, accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the company is 43,831,029 ordinary shares. The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest, or a change to their interest, in REA under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Enquiries: R.E.A Holdings plc Tel: 020 7436 7877 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: TVR TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 315683 EQS News ID: 1880407 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

