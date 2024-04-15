Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger: InnoCan Pharma vor entscheidendem Meilenstein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863455 | ISIN: GB0002349065 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
15.04.2024 | 10:46
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Total voting rights

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Total voting rights 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Total voting rights 
15-Apr-2024 / 09:15 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") 
 
Total voting rights 
 
Further to the announcement on 18 March 2024 of the declaration of a dividend in respect of all of the outstanding 
arrears of dividend on the group's 9 per cent cumulative preference shares (the "preference shares"), REA today 
confirms that payment of such dividend was made in full on 15 April 2024. Accordingly, there are no longer arrears of 
dividend outstanding on the preference shares and, pursuant to their terms, the preference shares no longer carry 
rights to vote at general meetings of the company. 
Pursuant to DTR 5.6.1, the issued share capital of the company currently comprises 43,963,529 ordinary shares of 25p 
each (of which 132,500 are held as treasury shares) and 72,000,000 preference shares of GBP1 each. Shares held by the 
company in treasury do not carry voting rights and, accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the company is 
43,831,029 ordinary shares. 
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if 
they are required to notify their interest, or a change to their interest, in REA under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance 
and Transparency Rules. 
Enquiries: 
R.E.A Holdings plc 
Tel: 020 7436 7877 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 315683 
EQS News ID:  1880407 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1880407&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2024 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.