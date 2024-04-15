

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rallied on Monday amid hopes that the Middle East conflict could be contained.



Iran told the United Nations the barrage of drone strikes fired on Saturday towards Israel was a 'legitimate' defensive response to the attack in Damascus on April 1, which killed seven members of Tehran's Revolutionary Guard, including two generals.



It added on social media that 'the matter can be deemed concluded' but warned that 'should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran's response will be considerably more severe'.



The benchmark DAX was up 143 points, or 0.80 percent, at 18,073 after ending 0.1 percent lower on Friday.



In corporate news, sportswear maker Adidas jumped 4.4 percent after Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating on the stock to 'overweight' from 'underweight.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken