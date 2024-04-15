

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell around 1 percent on Monday amid speculation that the Middle East conflict would remain contained.



Concerns over sluggish Chinese demand coupled with forecasts that growth in supply is outpacing demand also contributed to the downside in oil prices.



Benchmark Brent crude futures dropped 0.9 percent to $89.62 a barrel while WTI crude futures were down a little over 1 percent at $84.78.



Analysts expect Israel's response to be more measured in order to deescalate tensions.



Also, the mass drone and missile attacks were largely priced in the days leading up to it and there was limited damage, according to the Israeli government.



Media reports said citing two Israeli officials that some Israeli cabinet members had urged a retaliatory strike, but that was called off after prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone with Biden on Saturday and because the strikes caused relatively minor damage.



Biden told Netanyahu that the U.S. won't support any Israeli counterattack against Iran.



Iran says the matter is concluded for now, but vowed to strike back with greater force if Israel retaliates.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken