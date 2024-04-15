

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices declined for the eleventh straight month in March, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.



Producer and import prices dropped 2.1 percent year-on-year in March, following a 2.3 percent fall in the previous month.



The producer price index fell 0.5 percent annually in March, and import prices registered a sharp decrease of 5.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer and import prices increase at a stable rate of 0.1 percent. The monthly increase was largely attributed to higher costs for petroleum products.



