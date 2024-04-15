Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 15

15 April 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 12 April 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £49.541million Including current year income and expenses £49.661million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 259.52p Including current year income and expenses 260.14p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 259.89p Including current year income and expenses 260.46p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and

accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email

address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000