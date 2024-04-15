

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices traded mixed on Monday as the dollar remained elevated in the wake of heightened Middle East tensions and uncertainty over the timing and pace of Fed rate cuts.



Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $2,350.45 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $2,367.20.



The dollar is seeing some profit taking but still held steady amid the Iran-Israel conflict.



Iran on Saturday night unleashed a retaliatory strike against Israel, sending a volley of more than 300 uncrewed drones and missiles toward targets.



Tehran's attack, which the Israeli government reported caused limited damage, prompted the traders to reduce risk premiums.



Israel successfully navigated the attack due to advanced warning combined with strong missile defense in and outside its borders.



United States (US) President Joe Biden has reportedly told his Israeli counterpart that Washington will not take part in a counterstrike against Tehran.



Russia also urged all sides to 'show restraint' and said regional states should solve the existing problems with political and diplomatic means.



