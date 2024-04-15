

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone industrial production recovered in February driven by the rebound in capital and durable consumer goods output, official data revealed on Monday.



Industrial production grew 0.8 percent on a monthly basis in February, Eurostat reported. This was in contrast to the 3.0 percent contraction seen in January but matched economists' expectations.



Overall production expanded despite a decline in energy output, which was down 3.0 percent. Capital goods production advanced 1.2 percent, reversing a sharp 15.5 percent fall in January.



Production of durable consumer goods moved up 1.4 percent, offsetting January's 1.2 percent decline. Intermediate goods output posted a slower growth of 0.5 percent after a 2.3 percent gain.



Meanwhile, the decline in non-durable consumer goods deepened to 0.9 percent from 0.2 percent.



Data showed that industrial production decreased 6.4 percent year-on-year in February after easing 6.6 percent in January.



In the EU27, industrial production expanded 0.7 percent on month in February, but decreased 5.4 percent from the same period last year.



Among member countries of the EU, the highest monthly increases were recorded in Ireland, Hungary and Slovenia. On the other hand, Croatia, Lithuania and Belgium reported the largest decreases.



Despite the rebound, the level of output is still weak and the outlook is poor, Capital Economics' economist Lily Millard said.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken