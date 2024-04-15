Japan Scallop Export Promotion Association ("J-HOTATE Association"), which aims to expand the export of Japanese scallops, will be presenting the Japanese scallops to European markets at the Seafood Expo Global, which will be held in Barcelona, Spain, from April 23rd to April 25th, 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240415920416/en/

Japanese Scallop A Sustainable Gastronomic Delight (Photo: Business Wire)

Japanese scallops (we say HOTATE [Hoh-Tah-Teh]) are highly accredited for their flavor, size, and quality. Fresh scallops can be enjoyed year-round under environmentally friendly farming/harvesting methods and the advanced technology to maintain freshness-both of which are unique to Japan. Especially in Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate, and Miyagi where scallops are produced, local ocean currents provide highly rich nutrients, boasting one of the world's largest landings of scallops.

Scallops are also known as a healthy seafood. They are rich in nutrients such as vitamin B1, which is effective in alleviating fatigue and improving concentration, and taurine, which is known to improve heart and liver function and help to prevent diabetes. Furthermore, scallops are high in protein and low in calories, making them fit to be a superfood.

Japan is unique to other parts of the world in that the proximity of fishing grounds and ports allows for scallops to be processed and distributed immediately after they are caught, and it has become a common custom in Japan for scallops to be eaten raw. Today, scallops are rapidly frozen right after landing, allowing overseas distribution while maintaining quality.

Exports of Japanese scallop products from Japan to other countries reached a record high of 94.5 billion JPY (approx. 128,000 tons in weight) in 2022, surpassing double its value (over 1.6 times in weight) of that of 2020, when markets stalled due to COVID-19.

Export Data of Japanese Scallops (worldwide) (Units: tons/millions JPY/kg) 2020 2021 2022 Weight Amount PPU Weight Amount PPU Weight Amount PPU Raw 13,990 5,090 364 19,597 8,173 417 16,356 9,512 582 Dried 1,167 7,154 6,128 994 5,967 6,001 454 3,914 8,628 Frozen 63,556 26,216 412 96,392 55,877 580 111,392 81,099 728 Total 78,713 38,460 489 116,983 70,018 599 128,203 94,526 737 Source: J-HOTATE Association

The association has participated in the Seafood Expo in Boston and Singapore and received positive reactions from local firms of North America and Asian countries interested in connecting with Japanese scallop suppliers.

Our goals with the first exhibition in Europe are to increase the export of Japanese scallops and promote the traditional Japanese "eating raw" culture to taste the fullness of scallops' rich nutritional value. The booth will include a business meeting space, introduction of Japanese scallop products and production areas, as well as showing samples of scallops at regular and frozen temperatures, and providing tasting samples of scallops, shipped straight from Japan in Sushi/Sashimi and fried styles.

[Exhibit Information]

Event: Seafood Expo Global (https://www.seafoodexpo.com/global/)

Booth Number: 1F701 (Hall 1)

Date: April 23-April 25, 2024

Venue: FIRA BARCELONA GRAN VIA VENUE

About Japan Scallop Export Promotion Association ("J-HOTATE Association")

The Japan Scallop Export Promotion Association (J-HOTATE Association) was incorporated in October 2023, with the aim of expanding exports of Japanese scallop products with high quality and healthy flavours through sustainable cultivation. The J-HOTATE Association is currently composed of seventy-four members, including producers (fishery cooperative associations), processors and fisheries-related distributors of Japan and traders. https://j-hotate.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240415920416/en/

Contacts:

For Media Inquiry:

J-HOTATE Association PR Office (Asahi Agency)

j-hotate@asahi-ag.co.jp