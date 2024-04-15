AMZ Pathfinder and Seller Candy Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance E-Commerce Solutions.

MACUNGIE, Pa., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMZ Pathfinder, an award-winning Amazon-focused agency, and Seller Candy, a premier Amazon Seller Central solution provider, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing e-commerce solutions for Amazon sellers.

The partnership between AMZ Pathfinder and Seller Candy is a notable development in the realm of e-commerce, as both companies join forces to bring forth comprehensive expertise tailored to meet the evolving needs of businesses selling on Amazon to help them achieve their business goals and growth.

AMZ Pathfinder is a leading Amazon services agency that specializes in Advertising and Conversion rate optimization, helping businesses effectively scale their on-platform advertising presence. They operate on a global scale with an array of international clients and a global team.

AMZ Pathfinder has won awards for its Amazon advertising management, most recently winning the Clutch Award for Top PPC Company.

Seller Candy provides outcome-driven support for time-consuming and challenging Seller Central issues such as Amazon Seller Central liaison, Listing suspension issues, and Inventory management. They pride themselves on having an experienced team that provides sellers with bandwidth on demand without the hassle of hiring, training, or managing.

By combining forces, AMZ Pathfinder and Seller Candy aim to make finding a complementary service easy for businesses, providing them with the tools, resources, and support they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

"We are thrilled to partner with Seller Candy to further empower businesses with the tools and resources they need to succeed on Amazon" said Brent Zahradnik, Founder of AMZ Pathfinder. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to excellence as service providers in the Amazon space, and we look forward to delivering complementary value to each other's clients."

Echoing this sentiment, John Cavendish, Founder of Seller Candy, stated, "The partnership between Seller Candy and AMZ Pathfinder presents Amazon sellers with a comprehensive support system that combines Seller Candy's operational prowess with AMZ Pathfinder's advertising and brand expansion achievements. This collaboration is designed to lift the operational load off Amazon sellers with Seller Candy's expertise, enabling them to concentrate on scaling their businesses and by capitalizing on advanced advertising strategies provided by AMZ Pathfinder, sellers can enhance their product visibility and sales, streamlining their path to growth."

