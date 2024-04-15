

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation moderated slightly less than initially estimated in March to the lowest level in five years, the latest data from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.0 percent year-over-year in March, slower than the 2.8 percent increase in February. In the flash report, the rate of increase was 1.9 percent.



Further, this was the weakest inflation rate since March 2019, when prices had risen 1.7 percent.



The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased notably to 0.3 percent in March from 2.8 percent in the prior month. Similarly, clothing and footwear prices rose at a slower rate of 1.1 percent versus a 2.6 percent gain a month ago.



Meanwhile, transport costs were 2.9 percent cheaper compared to last year.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.2 percent in March after rising 0.3 percent in February, as estimated.



