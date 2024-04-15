

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The United States has said that if Israel plans any retaliatory attacks on Iran for the massive missile attacks at the weekend, it will not participate in it.



This was stated by White House National Security spokesman John Kirby in an interview with NBC.



'The president has made it clear: We do not seek a war with Iran. We don't seek a wider war in the region,' he told the US television network.



Israel says it destroyed almost all the projectiles that Iran launched at the weekend in retaliation for a strike on its consulate in Syria earlier this month. Iran had launched more than 300 drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles from its territory toward Israel.



The projectiles reportedly flew more than 1,100 miles from their launch points during a five-hour attack.



Ninety nine percent of projectiles fired by Iran were intercepted by Israel and its partners, and only 'a small number' of ballistic missiles hit the targets, Israel's military said.



US aircraft and naval vessels shot down some of them, according to US Central Command.



Centcom said in a statement Sunday that its forces, supported by U.S. European Command destroyers, 'successfully engaged and destroyed more than 80 one-way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles (OWA UAV) and at least six ballistic missiles intended to strike Israel from Iran and Yemen'.



One of the missiles damaged an Israeli military facility in the south of the country, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.



'And overall, a few civilians were injured,' the Secretary-General reported, repeating his strong condemnation of the attacks and his call for an immediate cessation of the hostilities.



In a letter to the UN Secretary-General, Iran said it carried out a series of military strikes on Israeli military objectives 'in the exercise of Iran's inherent right to self-defense as outlined...in the UN Charter, and in response to...its armed attack on 1 April 2024 against Iranian diplomatic premises in Damascus.'



