Alta Global Group: Alta Partners with Mike Tyson's Coach, Rafael Cordeiro, to Bring MMA Training to UFC Fans Globally

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2024 / Alta Global Group (NYSE American:MMA), a leading name in martial arts and combat sports training, announced today that Kings MMA Founder and esteemed coach Rafael Cordeiro will join the Alta Academy. Cordeiro, who is currently training former World Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson for his much-anticipated upcoming bout with Jake Paul on July 20, broadcast exclusively on Netflix, brings a wealth of experience to the Alta Academy platform.

Kings MMA founder Rafael Cordeiro explains Muay Thai fundamentals on trainalta.com

The Alta Academy features an extensive online collection of masterclass-style instructional videos from some of the acclaimed coaches and athletes in the industry. Cordeiro, a former mixed martial artist and Muay Thai champion, earned Coach of the Year awards in 2012 and 2016. Cordeiro's intense training regime and influence in combat sports has recently been highlighted in numerous social media posts as he prepares boxing icon Mike Tyson for his much-hyped match with social influencer Jake Paul.

Alta Academy, a vital component of trainalta.com, provides UFC fans and those new to combat sports with an easily accessible opportunity to begin their training journey. For just $26 per month, subscribers can access Cordeiro's Muay Thai course alongside other renowned expert-led sessions. Designed to support in-gym training, the Alta Academy caters to a broad audience, from novices to seasoned martial artists seeking to refine their techniques.

Alta's active gym footprint reached 544 gyms in January 2024, with more than 3,000 gym profiles now available on the platform. There were over 45,000 martial arts and MMA gyms in North America as of September 2023, according to data from IBIS.

Looking ahead, Alta is gearing up to introduce new masterclass series led by renowned figures in the world of MMA, offering an extensive range of valuable resources for fans and participants of every skill level.

Since its inception, the Alta Academy has generated significant growth, expanding its digital content offerings to include the entire syllabus for the Warrior Training Program, Alta's flagship offering. Additionally, the platform has extended its online training to cover a diverse range of disciplines beyond MMA, including Jiu-jitsu, boxing, wrestling, and Muay Thai, among others.

Nick Langton, founder and CEO of Alta Global Group, expressed his enthusiasm about the Academy's impact on combat sports training: "We are thrilled to host so many legends of MMA at the Academy, enabling fans to receive training insights from the best in the industry. The Alta Academy is committed to empowering our community with access to world-class instructional content and fostering a culture of continuous learning and growth among combat sports enthusiasts of all skill levels."

ABOUT ALTA GLOBAL GROUP LIMITED

Alta Global Group Limited is a technology company that is enabling the global martial arts and combat sports industry to maximize the monetization opportunities available to the sector by increasing consumer participation in the sport and building upon existing community offerings within the sector. While the Company believes martial arts and combat sport gyms have a superb in-gym product, they are ripe for transformation when it comes to building sales channels, enhancing customer onboarding, optimizing engagement and driving the growth and retention of members and membership revenues within their gym communities. For more information, please visit https:// www.altaglobalgroup.com.

