

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $3.93 billion, or $11.58 per share. This compares with $3.09 billion, or $8.79 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $8.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.3% to $14.21 billion from $12.22 billion last year.



Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $3.93 Bln. vs. $3.09 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $11.58 vs. $8.79 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $14.21 Bln vs. $12.22 Bln last year.



